PWG 20: Mystery Vortex – 13 August 2023 – Results

Daniel Garcia defeated Speedball Mike Bailey in a 60 minute Ironman Match 4-3, to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of PWG’s 20th anniversary show in Los Angeles on August 13. The match was tied at three falls each at the end of 60 minutes and Garcia won in a sudden death overtime. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Twenty: Mystery Vortex

August 13, 2023

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Konosuke Takeshita def. Rey Horus.

Jon Moxley def. Titus Alexander.

Roderick Strong def. Michael Oku.

Aramis, Evil Uno & Maki Itoh def. Masha Slamovich, Peter Avalon & Latigo.

Rey Fenix def. Black Taurus.

60 Minute Iron Man Match for the PWG World Championship

Daniel Garcia def. Mike Bailey 4-3 in sudden death after a time limit draw to retain the PWG World Championship.