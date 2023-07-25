Skyfire Pro Lucha – 23 July 2023 – Results

El Rey defeated Bamboo and Super Astro Jr. in the main event of Skyfire Pro Lucha’s debut show in San Diego on July 23. Click for full results from the event.

Skyfire Pro Lucha

July 23, 2023

Tango del Rey

San Diego, CA

Rebel Storm def. Chris Nasty [7:55]

Jonnie Robbie def. Zara Zakher [10:45]

Super Beetle def. Leo Canedo [9:05]

The Brothers Divine def. Miggy Rose & Diego Valens [10:35]

Joey Hustle & Barbie Boi def. The Heartless Kings [10:00]

CJ Tino def. Mike Camden [17:38]

Ju Dizz def. Jordan Cruz [10:40]

El Rey def. Super Astro Jr and Bamboo [16:47]