Updated lineup for Epic Pro’s Better Each Day on August 19th

More matches have been confirmed for Epic Pro Wrestling‘s one-year anniversary event, Better Each Day, set to take place on August 19th at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA at 7:00 PM.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s anniversary event will be headlined by Juicy Finau vs. Ray Rosas in a Guerrilla Warfare match. Other headline matches scheduled for Epic Pro Wrestling’s anniversary show on August 19th include Kidd Bandit vs. Bad Dude Tito, Royce Isaacs vs. Jordan Cruz, and Titus Alexander vs. Calder McColl.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day will also feature The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) vs. The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake), Johnnie Robbie vs. Brooke Havok, and Eli Everfly vs. Che Cabrera. Epic Pro Wrestling is also advertising Cameron Gates and Michael Hopkins for the event but has yet to announce their match or matches for the event.

A tape-delayed presentation of Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day will be available on FITE+ in the days following the event. More information is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day are available at Eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $25 on Eventbrite, with any remaining tickets being $40 at the door. General Admission tickets are being listed at $20 on Eventbrite and at the door.

Epic Pro Wrestling is also advertising that fans who purchase tickets on Eventbrite will be entered into a contest with the winner receiving two free tickets to the next Epic Pro Wrestling show.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day takes place on August 19th, 2023 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA 90201. Bell time is currently scheduled for 7:00 PM, with doors being advertised to open at 6:30 PM.