Full lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling on Saturday, November 25 event announced

Epic Pro Wrestling will present its first-anniversary show, Better Each Day, on Saturday night at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Los Angeles, CA, featuring a Guerrilla Warfare match.

In the main event, Ray Rosas will face Juicy Finau in a Guerrilla Warfare match. Also on the show, Kidd Bandit will face Bad Dude Tito, Jordan Cruz will face Royce Isaacs in Isaacs’ Epic Pro Wrestling debut, and Calder McColl will go up against Titus Alexander in Alexander’s Epic Pro Wrestling debut.

Here is the full lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling’s event on Saturday night:

Guerrilla Warfare Match : Juicy Finau vs. Ray Rosas

: vs. Bad Dude Tito v s. Kidd Bandit

s. Royce Isaacs vs. Jordan Cruz

vs. Titus Alexander vs. Calder McColl

vs. The Unguided ( Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake ) vs. The Brothers Divine ( Brendan & Danny Divine)

( & ) vs. ( & Eli Everfly vs. Che Cabrera

vs. Johnnie Robbie vs. Brooke Havok

vs. Cameron Gates vs. Michael Hopkins

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Better Each Day at the Bill Greene Sports Complex on Saturday night is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM. Front Row tickets for the event are currently sold out. General Admission tickets are still available on Eventbrite.com and will be available at the door.

A replay of Better Each Day will premiere on August 24th on FITE+ at 4:00 PM PDT and will be available on-demand after it premieres.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut event from 2022, Going Down Swinging, will also be premiering on FITE+ tomorrow at 4:00 PM PDT and will also be available on-demand after it premieres.

Epic Pro Wrestling has also announced Mad Flavor on November 25, also scheduled to take place at the Bill Greene Sports Complex. The event is currently scheduled to feature the Epic Pro Wrestling debut of Southern California standout Chris Nasty. Tickets are currently available on Eventbrite.com.

The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201.