LFA 36 – Simon vs. Zani Weigh-In Results

Legacy Fighting Alliance held weigh-ins for tonight’s LFA 36 – Simon vs. Zani event at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, CA, airing live on AXS TV. Click for weigh-in results and scheduled lineup.

Legacy Fighting Alliance

LFA 36 – Simon vs. Zani Weigh-Ins

March 22nd, 2018

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Cabazon, CA

*All amateur bouts are sanctioned by California Mixed Martial Arts Organization, Inc. (CAMO). All professional bouts are sanctioned by the California States Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Non-televised Bouts

Prelims

(Amateur) Heavyweight Bout: Juan Rubio (Amateur MMA Record: 1-0) 233lbs. vs. Jake Conde (Amateur MMA Record: 0-3) 248lbs.

(Professional) Featherweight Bout: Natan Levy (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) 146lbs. vs. Marcus Sims (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) 146lbs.

Postlims

(Professional) Heavyweight Bout: Irvins Ayala (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) 243.8 vs. Drew Chatman (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) 244.6lbs.

(Professional) Bantamweight Bout: Steve Swanson (MMA Record: 15-3) 136lbs. vs. Benji Gomez (MMA Record: 6-10) 136lbs.

Main Card Bouts (Airing live on AXS TV at 7:00PM PDT)

(Professional) Middleweight Bout: Taylor Johnson (MMA Record: 2-0) 185.4lbs. vs. Corey Turner (MMA Record: 1-1) 185.2lbs.

(Professional) Featherweight Bout: Troy Guerrero (MMA Record: 5-1) 144.8lbs vs. Tommy Aaron (MMA Record: 5-3) 143.6lbs

(Professional) Light-Heavyweight Bout: Jonathan Noriega (MMA Record: 3-0) 201.6lbs vs. Herdem Alacabek (MMA Record: 3-0) 205.8lbs.

(Professional) Bantamweight Bout: Andre Ewell (MMA Record: 11-4) 135.6lbs. vs. Trent Meaux (MMA Record: 6-4-1) 134.8lbs

(Professional) Welterweight Bout: Christian Aguilera (MMA Record: 104) 170.4lbs. vs. Ricardo Seixas (MMA Record: 4-0) 170.4lbs.

(Professional) Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers (MMA Record: 12-3) 147lbs. vs. Guilherme Faria (MMA Record: 15-6) 146.6lbs.

(Professional) LFA Bantamweight Championship Bout: Ricky Simon (c) (MMA Record: 11-1) 134.8lbs. vs. Vinicius Zani (MMA Record: 11-4) 134.6lbs.

Notes:

Due to travel constraints, weigh ins for prelim bouts Jeffrey Glossner vs. Anthony Jimenez and Anthony Roque vs. Daniel Parks were not held at the LFA 36 Weigh-Ins event.

LFA 36 – Simon vs. Zani takes place tonight at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, CA. The LFA 36 – Simon vs. Zani’s main card airs live on AXS TV at 7:09pm PDT.