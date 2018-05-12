Return to Exile – 12 May 2018 – Quick Results

Lil’ Cholo defeated Tito Escondido & Ricky Mandel to retain the VWE Championship at Return To Exile in Whittier today. Click for complete results.

Return To Exile (Promoted by Ruben Iglesias)

May 12th, 2018

House of Grace Church

Whittier, CA

Matt Vandagriff defeated Vintage Dragon

Pinky defeated Max McManus

The Ballard Brothers (Shannon & Shane Ballard) and Hector Canales defeated The Feelyons and Dom Kubrick

Ruben Iglesias defeated D’Marco Wilson

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) vs. Cool Hiros (Guy Cool & Koto Hiro) went to a Double Count-out. Cool Hiros retain the VWE Tag Team Championship.

Lil’ Cholo defeated Tito Escondido & Ricky Mandel to retain the VWE Championship