FIST Combat – 11 May 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown and Douglas James went to a time limit draw in the main event of FIST Combat’s May 11 show in San Diego. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

Mayday! Mayday!

May 11, 2018

Bay City Brewing

San Diego, CA

Human Tornado over Couch Potato Carl via slap. [2’42]

Max McManus over Dicky Mayer by bridging a submission hold into a pin. [10’46]

True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Dirty Ron McDonald & Azrael via lariat on McDonald by James. [10’32]

Benny Capricorn (B-Boy) over Peter Avalon via punch. [12’36]

AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) over LOVE (Biagio Crescenzo, Lois Grain, & Jacob Diez) to win the FIST Combat Tag Team Titles. [17’42]

Ryan Kidd over Black Danger via schoolboy. [10’14]

Andy Brown vs. Douglas James went to a time limit draw. Andy Brown retains the FIST Combat Championship. [30’00]