Quintessential Pro Wrestling Returns to Baldwin Park on July 12

Quintessential Pro Wrestling will be holding its first event since January on July 12, 2018 in Baldwin Park, CA. The show will be titled Can I Ever Turn a Profit and will be headlined by Adam Thornstowe defending the Quintessential Pro Heavyweight title against Jeff Cobb and Matthew Riddle facing Brody King.

Adam Thornstowe won the QPro Heavyweight title on June 16, 2013 when he defeated Brian Cage in the finals of a tournament and his been the promotion’s only champion. At January’s QPro event he successfully defended the title against Chuck Taylor. At the same January event, Jeff Cobb faced Thornstowe’s partner in Reno Scum, Luster the Legend, in a losing effort. Cobb and Thornstowe have faced each other on numerous occasions in Northern California; however this will be their first Southern California meeting. This will be Thornstowe’s sixth QPro Heavyweight title defense.

Matthew Riddle will be making his return to QPro, having debuted for the promotion at their October 8, 2016 event. In his previous appearance he challenged Adam Thornstowe for the QPro Heavyweight title in a losing effort. This will be Brody King’s debut in the promotion, though he did appear on an event that was jointly promoted by AWS and QPro. This will be the first meeting between King and Riddle.

Two other matches have been announced for the event. PPRay (Ray Rosas and Peter Avalon) will be facing The Killer Baes (Laura James and Heather Monroe) and Douglas James will be going against Karl Fredericks. This will be Douglas James’ QPro debut.

Other wrestlers that will be appearing at the event include Joey Ryan, Rachael Ellering, Tyler Bateman, and Buggy Nova.

Tickets are on sale now and will cost $30.00 for front row, $20.00 for general admission seating, and $15.00 for standing room only. Tickets can be purchased in advance by PayPal to danque2@yahoo.com.