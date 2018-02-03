OWA – 03 February 2018 – Quick Results

Vilento Jack and Aeroboy won a triple-threat tag match over PBR and the team of TJ Boy and Arandu in the main event of OWA’s February 3 show in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.
Oddity Wrestling Alliance
Apocalypta
February 3, 2018
Imperial Beach Boys & Girls Club
Imperial Beach, CA
Inframundo over Huracan
D’Marco Wilson won the Gladiator Cup Gauntlet Match.
Ryan Kidd over Rey Horus
Black Boy over Black Danger
Vilento Jack & Aeroboy over PBR (Hunter Freeman & Ryan Walker) and TJ Boy & Arandu
