OWA – 03 February 2018 – Quick Results

Vilento Jack and Aeroboy won a triple-threat tag match over PBR and the team of TJ Boy and Arandu in the main event of OWA’s February 3 show in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.

Oddity Wrestling Alliance
Apocalypta
February 3, 2018
Imperial Beach Boys & Girls Club
Imperial Beach, CA

Inframundo over Huracan

D’Marco Wilson won the Gladiator Cup Gauntlet Match.

Ryan Kidd over Rey Horus

Black Boy over Black Danger

Vilento Jack & Aeroboy over PBR (Hunter Freeman & Ryan Walker) and TJ Boy & Arandu

