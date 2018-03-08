Finest City Wrestling presents “The Last Ride” on May 19th, 2018 in San Marcos, CA

After going on a promotional hiatus following the cancellation of their previously scheduled event, Finest City Wrestling returns for one final event on May 19th, 2018 in San Marcos, CA with a free show headlined by Douglas James vs. Adrian Quest.

Finest City Wrestling’s “The Last Ride” is set to take place at the 2018 May Ride at Biggs Harley-Davidson in San Marcos, CA, Admission for this event is free. The event is scheduled to be the promotion’s first show since their previously scheduled event slated for November 18th, 2017 was cancelled.

FCW’s “The Last Ride” is set to be headlined by a singles match with Douglas James taking on Adrian Quest. Douglas James was originally scheduled to take part in FCW’s November 18th, 2017, and is a former FCW Heavyweight Champion. FCW also announced a singles match between the Human Tornado and the “Definition of Pain” Terex.

More matches are expected to be announced soon.

Finest City Wrestling is advertising “The Last Ride” as the final event to be held under the FCW brand name. Since the cancellation of their last event, FCW has been on a promotional hiatus. When reached for comment about the event, FCW promoter Gus Parsons issued the following statement:

“This is not a come back. This was a promise that needed to be held up. Wu-Tang.”

The May Ride event is an annual event held to benefit Homefront San Diego, a non-profit organization that helps out members of our military and their families in times of need. The 16th Annual May Ride will also feature live music, vendors, and more. For more information, visit MayRide.com.

Finest City Wrestling’s “The Last Ride” takes place on May 19th, 2018 at Biggs Harley-Davidson from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Biggs Harley-Davidson is located at 1040 Los Vallecitos Blvd., #113, San Marcos, CA. Admission is free. For more information, visit the FCW “The Last Ride” Facebook event page.

