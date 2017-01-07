MPW 06 January 2017 Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Arena

January 6, 2016

Moorpark, CA.

In an MPW National Championship Tournament Semifinal Match, Bulletproof defeated Dan Joseph via count out. Bulletproof advanced to the MPW National Championship Tournament Final.

MPW Owner Triple X then called for an impromptu match between Dan Joseph & Chaz Herrera.

Dan Joseph defeated Chaz Herrera via pin fall.

Jugo Kong defeated Roadblock of The Echelon via pin fall.

Maximum Mayhem (Max Ammo & Jimi Mayhem) defeated Rising Sun (Master Flame & Tanaka) via pin fall.

In an MPW National Championship Tournament Match, Osiris Mittens defeated Daniel Moon via school-boy pin off the distraction/return of Clubbin’ Cody. Osiris Mittens advanced to the MPW National Championship Tournament Final.

Danny Divine defeated Koto Hiro.

In the Main Event/MPW National Championship Tournament Final, Osiris Mittens defeated Bulletproof via submission to become the first ever MPW National Champion.

Results courtesy of MPW