Rankings for June 2017

Rankings for June are out and B-Boy and Carmella, in a rare win by a WWE wrestler, were named the wrestlers of the month. Keith Lee defeating Lio Rush at June 16th’s PWG show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Keith Lee over Lio Rush – PWG – June 16 [2] Adrian Quest, Jack Evans & Sammy Guevara over Leon Blanco, Dicky Mayer, & Jake Atlas, Shamu Jr., Durango Kid, & Dr. Maldad, and The Soulless Assassins (Steve Pain, Laberinto, & Blood Eagle) – LWP – June 4 Rey Mysterio Jr. & Rey Horus over Jeff Cobb & Bestia 666 and Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta el Zero M) – FCW – June 3 [1] Sasha Banks over Bayley, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Emma, and Nia Jax in a gauntlet match – WWE – June 26 [1] Willie Mack over Jeff Cobb – Bar Wrestling – June 8 [1]

Men’s Wrestlers

B-Boy [2] Lio Rush [1] Jeff Cobb [1] Dicky Mayer Adrian Quest Tito Escondido Keith Lee Scorpio Sky [1] Sami Callihan Trent? Eli Everfly LDRS (Zack Sabre Jr. & Marty Scurll) Willie Mack Rey Horus Kevin Kross Ryan Kidd Penta el Zero M Anthony Idol Ray Rosas Douglas James

Women’s Wrestlers

Carmella [1] Heather Monroe [1] Nia Jax [1] Shayna Baszler Candice LeRae Sasha Banks [1] Taya Valkyrie Thunder Rosa [1] Ivelisse Christina Von Eerie Bayley Ivy Quinn Holidead Katarina Leigh Mickie James Su Yung Becky Lynch Kat Von Heez Ruby Raze Laura James