Rankings for June 2017

· 07/01/2017 Full Article

Rankings for June are out and B-Boy and Carmella, in a rare win by a WWE wrestler, were named the wrestlers of the month. Keith Lee defeating Lio Rush at June 16th’s PWG show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Keith Lee over Lio Rush – PWG – June 16 [2]
  2. Adrian Quest, Jack Evans & Sammy Guevara over Leon Blanco, Dicky Mayer, & Jake Atlas, Shamu Jr., Durango Kid, & Dr. Maldad, and The Soulless Assassins (Steve Pain, Laberinto, & Blood Eagle) – LWP – June 4
  3. Rey Mysterio Jr. & Rey Horus over Jeff Cobb & Bestia 666 and Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta el Zero M) – FCW – June 3 [1]
  4. Sasha Banks over Bayley, Mickie James, Dana Brooke, Emma, and Nia Jax in a gauntlet match – WWE – June 26 [1]
  5. Willie Mack over Jeff Cobb – Bar Wrestling – June 8 [1]

Men’s Wrestlers

  1. B-Boy [2]
  2. Lio Rush [1]
  3. Jeff Cobb [1]
  4. Dicky Mayer
  5. Adrian Quest
  6. Tito Escondido
  7. Keith Lee
  8. Scorpio Sky [1]
  9. Sami Callihan
  10. Trent?
  11. Eli Everfly
  12. LDRS (Zack Sabre Jr. & Marty Scurll)
  13. Willie Mack
  14. Rey Horus
  15. Kevin Kross
  16. Ryan Kidd
  17. Penta el Zero M
  18. Anthony Idol
  19. Ray Rosas
  20. Douglas James

Women’s Wrestlers

  1. Carmella [1]
  2. Heather Monroe [1]
  3. Nia Jax [1]
  4. Shayna Baszler
  5. Candice LeRae
  6. Sasha Banks [1]
  7. Taya Valkyrie
  8. Thunder Rosa [1]
  9. Ivelisse
  10. Christina Von Eerie
  11. Bayley
  12. Ivy Quinn
  13. Holidead
  14. Katarina Leigh
  15. Mickie James
  16. Su Yung
  17. Becky Lynch
  18. Kat Von Heez
  19. Ruby Raze
  20. Laura James

