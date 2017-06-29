SoCal News & Notes 06/29/2017

In today’s News & Notes we have updates on Lucha Underground, AWS, PCW, AOW, DPW, VWE, New Japan, Bar Wrestling, Dicky Mayer in Japan, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

Dicky Mayer will be spending the next few months in Japan wrestling for and training with Kaientai Dojo. He will make his debut for the promotion on July 16 in Chiba, Japan teaming with Daigoro Kashiwa and Shiori Asahi against Tank Nagai, Yuki Sato, and Kunio Toshima.

—

Lucha Underground had 112,000 viewers for its 8:00 pm showing last night, and 77,000 for its 9:00 pm showing. That’s a gain of 1,000 for the first showing and a gain of 20,000 for the second showing.

—

AWS announced that Papadon is off their July 29th show and is being replaced by Tristan Archer (who wrestled as Clement Petiot in WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic) against Timothy Thatcher. French women’s wrestler Amale Winchester will also be making her debut with the promotion on July 29. She will also be appearing on AWS’ August 20 show in Anaheim. Her bookings with AWS are part of her first wrestling tour in the United States.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling has announced the eight competitors for their Young Guns 2 show on September 2nd. Competing on the show will be Karl Fredericks (NorCal), Mike Camden (SoCal), Jorel Nelson (SoCal), Adrian Quest (SoCal), Jake Atlas (SoCal), Styker (NorCal), Chris Strong (Las Vegas), and Evan Daniels (Arizona).

—

Alpha Omega Wrestling will be holding a show in Twentynine Palms on July 8th. Announced for the show so far are Black Jeez, The Hardkore Kidd (Aaron Aguilera), and Scorpio Sky.

—

Desert Pro Wrestling will be running in El Centro on July 22. Matches announced so far are Peter Avalon & Jake Atlas vs. Adrian Quest & Andy Brown; Arez (c) vs. Fidel Bravo for the DPW title; Koto Hiro vs. Oziel; and Ty Ray vs. Onyx. Super Beetle and Uday have also been announced.

—

Venue Wrestling Entertainment has their big show in El Centro on July 8th with Rey Mysterio Jr. and Lil’ Cholo versus John Hennigan (Johnny Mundo in Lucha Underground) and Rocky Romero in the main event. On July 28 they are returning to The Ricochet Rec. Center in Imperial with Willie Mack debuting for the promotion.

—

Penta El 0 M was robbed at gunpoint in Mexico City while on the way to the airport this morning. ProWrestlingSheet.com has more on the story.

—

New Japan Pro Wrestling owner Takaaki Kidani stated that this weekend’s New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Specials in Long Beach will be broadcast in 35 countries as well as being available on New Japan World. Saturday’s show will air live in the United States on AXS starting at 5:00 pm.

—

We will have live results and reports from this weekend’s New Japan shows in Long Beach on the site and on Twitter.

—

As of this writing only 4 presale tickets remain to Bar Wrestling’s second show taking place on July 4th.

—

The Wrestling Guy store in Huntington Park will have in-store signings with Sean Waltman (X-Pac) and Jack Swagger on July 8th. Sean Waltman will be there from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm and Jack Swagger will be there from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

—

This week’s shows:

6/30:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

7/1:

OCCW in Stanton, CA

New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special in the USA in Long Beach, CA

7/2:

New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Special in the USA in Long Beach, CA

MWF in Baldwin Park, CA

7/4:

SoCal Pro at the San Diego County Fair

Bar Wrestling in Baldwin Park, CA