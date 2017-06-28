Three more names announced for the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla have announced the next three participants in the 2017 Battle of Los Angeles tournament on September September 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix will be appearing in his third Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He is also currently one half of the PWG World Tag Team Champions with Penta el Zero M. Fenix was eliminated in the First Round of both his appearances in the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. In 2015, he was defeated Matt Sydal, and Will Ospreay in 2016.

Dezmond Xavier

This will be Dezmond Xavier’s first entry into the Battle of Los Angeles. Xavier made his Pro Wrestling Guerrilla debut earlier this year on March 18th. On June 16th at Man on the Silver Mountain, Xavier went over Jason Cade and Jake Crist in a Triple Threat match.

Donovan Dijak

Not only will this be Donovan Dijak’s first appearance in the Battle of Los Angeles, but it will also be his debut for the promotion. Dijak has become a popular fixture on the independent wrestling scene in recent years. Dijak has performed in notable promotions such as Ring of Honor, Beyond Wrestling, Germany’s wXw, Rev Pro UK, and Evolve.

