Lucha VaVoom announces three night Halloween celebration

“There’s no show that’s funnier, sillier or more entertaining than this one…”

– Eric Idle (Monty Python)

Los Angeles’ longest running, most celebrated action-packed variety show is back with their annual Halloween spectacular!

Coming off their sold-out 15th anniversary shows in August, Lucha VaVOOM — where electrifying Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy collide — returns Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26 at The Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Billed as “The Smell Of Fear! In ODORAMA,” all fans in attendance for these shows will receive free souvenir scratch-n-sniff cards and are encouraged to attend in costume! The following night (Friday, October 27) the debauchery moves to Riverside Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 7:00pm and show starts at 8:00pm. For tickets and more info, visit: LuchaVaVOOM.com.

This year’s Halloween celebration will feature Mexican-style lucha libre wrestling (including the high-flying Stuka Jr., hand-picked by Lucha VaVOOM from the professional Mexican wrestling promotions team CMLL; Lucha VaVOOM’s newly minted champion Li’l Cholo, evil doctors Medico Asesino and Dr. Maldad, Crazy Chickens, Cannibals, Matt Classic and Matt Classic Jr., sleazy Joey Ryan, Hairy Monsters and Dama Fina, Minis), aerial/burlesque/dance performances (from flying vampire bat Veronica Yune, zombie madness Kristina Nekyia, dancing doll Lux Lacroi, and ghostly L.A. Roller Girls), and comedy (Blaine Capatch and Jeff Davis will deliver their insanely off-the-cuff commentary). More details to be announced.

Watch highlights from Lucha VaVOOM’s 2016 Halloween events here.

Credit: Timothy Norris

About Lucha VaVOOM:

For 15 years, Lucha VaVOOM has been delivering arguably the most electrifying shows on earth with a mind-blowing mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy. Founded in Los Angeles in 2002 by Rita D’Albert and Liz Fairbairn, Lucha VaVOOM — voted Los Angeles’ “Best Burlesque Show” by LA Weekly for 2012 and 2013 — is good vs. evil played out in quick, exhibition-style, one-fall Lucha Libre matches for maximum enjoyment and action. Lucha VaVOOM has created a Los Angeles tradition: from the low-rider car parade escorting the performers as the crowd enters the iconic Mayan Theater, to the local luminaries they attract (Drew Carey and Jack Black have sat in), to burlesque (which was revived right here in Los Angeles), to Lucha Libre, where masked heroic wrestlers, in character-driven style, flip, fly and amaze. It all comes together to make one fun, surreal, glam-bam spectacle of raucous entertainment. You could say it’s a wrestling show for people that don’t like wrestling (and those that do). The Los Angeles Times said, “Far-out flamboyance always prevails at Lucha VaVOOM, a spectacle of Mexican freestyle wrestling with an L.A. twist (7/9/06).”

At Lucha VaVOOM, they like a little sexo with their violencia. In between matches, the finest handpicked burlesque acts from around the world wow the crowds with their unique striptease skills, including raucous aerial acts, daredevil roller-skate girls, and Guinness-World-Record-holding hula-hoop hotties. The Los Angeles-based performance troupe has regularly sold out 1,000-seat venues across the globe (Amsterdam, Calgary, Toronto, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and Philadelphia, among many other cities), performed at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan and Big Day Out Festival in Australia since its birth in 2002 and call Los Angeles’ Mayan Theater — an elaborately appointed, 1927-built former motion-picture palace — home when not on the road. Click here to view a sizzle reel featuring Lucha VaVOOM highlights.

“…may be the best bang-for-your-buck entertainment in town.”

– THRILLIST , April 28, 2017

“Now in its 15th year, Lucha VaVOOM continues to wow with its potent mixture of violence, sex appeal and hilarity.”

– LA WEEKLY, April 27, 2017

“…no one that puts on a better lucha libre show than the folks at Lucha VaVOOM. Far wackier and wilder than most professional wrestling…Lucha VaVOOM lets its freak flag fly…”

– NERDIST, October 25, 2015

“Lucha VaVOOM is an underground celebration of all things perfect in this world…Lucha VaVOOM is what will pass for primetime entertainment when the polar ice caps finally melt and there’s not a single drop of oil left to be squeezed from the planet. In the post-apocalyptic future Lucha VaVOOM’s mix of ‘sexo y violencia’ will replace the Super Bowl, the Internet, and daytime television as humanity’s primary form of entertainment.”

– COMPLEX, February 20, 2015

“The over-the-top-wrestling-orgy of sexy ladies, masked men, and overall debauchery known as Lucha VaVOOM has long been a you’ve-either-seen-it-or-what-the-F-is-wrong-with-you proposition.”

– THRILLIST, February 18, 2015