Rankings for October 2018

· 10/31/2018 Full Article

Rankings 0

Rankings for October are out and for the second month in a row Jeff Cobb was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Bandido versus Rey Fenix from the October 19 PWG show was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Bandido over Rey Fenix – PWG – October 19 [4]
  2. Puma King over Flamita and Rey Horus – PWG – October 19
  3. Shane Strickland over Darby Allin – PCW Ultra – October 26 [1]
  4. Brian Cage over Tessa Blanchard – Bar Wrestling – October 17
  5. Douglas James over Adrian Quest – Ground Zero – October 27

Wrestlers

  1. Jeff Cobb [3]
  2. Douglas James [1]
  3. Bandido [1]
  4. Darby Allin
  5. Puma King
  6. Eli Everfly
  7. Brian Cage
  8. Tyler Bateman
  9. Rey Fenix
  10. Brody King
  11. Shane Strickland
  12. Hechicero
  13. Danny Limelight
  14. Peter Avalon
  15. Flamita
  16. Chris Bey
  17. Tessa Blanchard
  18. Ray Rosas
  19. Jake Atlas
  20. Zack Sabre Jr.
  21. Trevor Lee
  22. Heather Monroe
  23. B-Boy
  24. Scorpio Sky
  25. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

