Rankings for October 2018

Rankings for October are out and for the second month in a row Jeff Cobb was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Bandido versus Rey Fenix from the October 19 PWG show was named Match of the Month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Bandido over Rey Fenix – PWG – October 19 [4] Puma King over Flamita and Rey Horus – PWG – October 19 Shane Strickland over Darby Allin – PCW Ultra – October 26 [1] Brian Cage over Tessa Blanchard – Bar Wrestling – October 17 Douglas James over Adrian Quest – Ground Zero – October 27

Wrestlers

Jeff Cobb [3] Douglas James [1] Bandido [1] Darby Allin Puma King Eli Everfly Brian Cage Tyler Bateman Rey Fenix Brody King Shane Strickland Hechicero Danny Limelight Peter Avalon Flamita Chris Bey Tessa Blanchard Ray Rosas Jake Atlas Zack Sabre Jr. Trevor Lee Heather Monroe B-Boy Scorpio Sky The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.