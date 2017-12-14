Wrestling Pro Wrestling – 14 December 2017 – Quick Results

Watts defeated Eli Everfly to win the Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey championship in the main event of WPW’s December 14th show in South Gate. Click for full results.
Brian Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling
December to December
December 14, 2017
American Legion #335
South Gate, CA
Gajo over Hobo
Tyler Bateman over Kikutaro
Ruby Raze over Darwin Finch
Flexy Chino over Sexy Chino in a dance off
Nurse Ratchet over Phil Cosby and Fidel Bravo
Sam Squatch over Cereal Man
Watts won a battle royal
Watts over Eli Everfly to win the Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey Championship
No comments yet.