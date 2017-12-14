Wrestling Pro Wrestling – 14 December 2017 – Quick Results

Watts defeated Eli Everfly to win the Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey championship in the main event of WPW’s December 14th show in South Gate. Click for full results.

Brian Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling

December to December

December 14, 2017

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Gajo over Hobo

Tyler Bateman over Kikutaro

Ruby Raze over Darwin Finch

Flexy Chino over Sexy Chino in a dance off

Nurse Ratchet over Phil Cosby and Fidel Bravo

Sam Squatch over Cereal Man

Watts won a battle royal

Watts over Eli Everfly to win the Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey Championship