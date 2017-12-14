SoCal News & Notes 12/14/2017

In this week’s Southern California wrestling news update we have the latest from AWS, Baja Stars USA, OWA, PWG, OCCW, Cen Cal Pro, Knokx Pro, and more. Click for this week’s SoCal News & Notes.

—

Alternative Wrestling Show has announced the addition of Notorious Nadi and Dynamite DiDi to their January 27, 2018 “Metal Night” show. Both will be making their debut with the promotion. They will be taking part in a four women elimination match, with Ruby Raze and Delilah Doom also taking part. Originally Ruby Raze was scheduled to face Mia Yim, however Yim had to be removed due to injury and will now be on the promotion’s June 30th show.

Notorious Nadi is a New York based wrestler who was trained by Johnny Rodz. She wrestles regularly for ACE and ECPW. Dynamite DiDi wrestles out of Florida and made a brief appearance at RISE 6 in South Gate earlier this month, taking part in a run-in to attack Cheerleader melissa.

—

Baja Stars USA’s Los Angeles debut will be taking place on April 22, 2018. Penta el Zero M, Bestia 666, Garza Jr., and Misterioso Jr. are all being advertised for the show.

—

Oddity Wrestling Alliance has announced they will be returning after nearly a year of not running shows on February 3, 2018. They will be holding their annual “Apocalypta” show at the Imperial Beach Boys and Girls Club (the former home of FCW). The promotion last ran on February 25, 2017. They had a show scheduled for May 6, 2017 but it was canceled due to financial issues. They had also talked about running this past September but nothing came of it.

Announced so far for the February 3rd show are Rey Horus, Los Luchas (Zokre and Phoenix Star), Violento Jack, and Aeroboy.

—

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla confirmed they will be returning to the American Legion in Reseda on January 12, 2018 with “Mystery Vortex V“.

—

Joey Ryan, Candice LeRae, and World’s Cutest Tag Team shirts have been added to some Hot Topic stores as a test run. If they sell well the number of stores they will be available in will expand, much like what happened with the Young Bucks and Bullet Club shirts. In Southern California the shirts are available at the Glendale Galeria, Plaza at West Covina, Santa Anita Fashion Park, Hollywood & Highland, Burbank Town Center, The Oaks, Puente Hills Mall, and Hemet Valley Mall locations.

—

Mariachi Loco has been added to Orange County Championship Wrestling’s January 27th show, “Cage Match II“, in Los Alamitos. Every match on the show will be a cage match.

—

Bar Wrestling will hold their first show of 2018 on January 18th in Baldwin Park.

—

We did not receive full results from the show but Sinn Bodhi defeated Sledge to win the Cen Cal Pro Heavyweight championship on their December 9th show in San Luis Obispo. They will have a rematch at Cen Cal Pro’s next show on January 28th, also in San Luis Obispo.

Also on Cen Cal Pro’s December 9th show Kadin Anthony defeated Sage Sin to win the Five Cities title.

—

Sledge will be facing Lil’ Cholo for the VWE Heavyweight championship at Venue Wrestling Entertainment’s January 19, 2018 show in Brawley.

—

Vendetta Pro will hold their first show of 2018 on January 5th. They will be running at the Radisson in Santa Maria. No lineup has been announced but all of the promotion’s champions are scheduled to appear.

—

Knokx Pro is running their new Live Interactive Wrestling show on Twitch twice weekly now. The show takes place at 8:00 pm pacific on Wednesdays and noon on Saturdays. Fans in the chat room call out the moves that the wrestlers use in the matches. Jonathan Fatu (Jimmy Uso) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) were in the audience at December 6th’s stream.

—

This week’s shows:

12/14:

Wrestling Pro Wrestling presents “December to December” in South Gate, CA

Bar Wrestling presents A Christmas Special in Baldwin Park, CA

12/15:

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Pico Rivera, CA

MPW in Moorpark, CA

12/17:

RIW in Los Angeles, CA