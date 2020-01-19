Ground Zero – 18 January 2020 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Hunter Freeman by DQ in the main event of Ground Zero’s Resolution on January 18, 2020 in Imperial Beach, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Ground Zero

Resolution

January 18, 2020

Imperial Beach Sports Complex

Imperial Beach, CA

Robin Shaw over Chuck Mercer and Barbie Boi. [5’54]



Mike Camden, Alonzo Alvarez, & Vinny Wasco over Ruby Raze, Dom Kubrick, & Hoss Hogg. [8’32]



Slice Boogie over Lucas Riley. [9’38]



The Millennials (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine) over Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake. [9’17]



Ray Rosas over Jesse James. [17’48]



Adrian Quest over EJ Sparks, Ju Dizz, and Danny Limelight. [11’48]



8-Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) over Agents of Chaos (R3 & Evan Daniels). [11’21]



B-Boy over Vipress. [10’53]



Andy Brown over Hunter Freeman via DQ to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [15’07]