Radio Furza Latina 7th Anniversary – 19 January 2020 – Results

Radio Furza Latina 7th Anniversary
January 19, 2020
Arena Florence
Los Angeles, CA
Kayam & Maligno over Malice & Monjo Mondito.
Vito Fratelli over Principe Indu Jr.
Legacy over Vito Fratelli.
Baby Power & Ultimo Imperial Jr. over Hades & Poder Infernal.
Romeo vs. Sargent Major goes to a no-contest.
