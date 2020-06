Level Up Pro Wrestling School – 06 June 2020 – Results

Level Up Pro Wrestling School, Love Thy Neighbor, and BNS Brewing held a thank you show for San Diego area healthcare workers in Santee, CA on June 6. Click for full results.

Level Up Pro Wrestling School

Thank You San Diego Healthcare Workers

June 6, 2020

BNS Brewery

Santee, CA

Frankie Frank over Remi Morgan.

Eli Everfly over Biagio Crescenzo.

Sweet Robin Shaw over Jackson Calhoun.

8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) over The Hogsmen (Mike Camden & Devin Sparks).

Ruby Raze over Jordan Cruz and Hunter Freeman.