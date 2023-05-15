Level Up – 13 May 2023 – Results

Leo Cañedo defeated Adrian Quest to retain the Level Up Championship in the main event of Level Up’s Broken Ties on May 13 in San Diego. Click for full results.

Level Up Pro Wrestling

Broken Ties

May 13, 2023

San Diego, CA

Level Up Tag Team Championship Match

24k (Miggy Rose & Micheal Hopkins) over High Fantasy (“Some Dude Chillin” S.D.C. & Artorias) via Electric Chair Leg Drop to crown new Level Up Tag Team Champions (08:35.15)

JF3000 over Antonio Rivers via SJF1 (04:52.55)

Bamboo & Flama vs Zara Zakher & Jeremiah Fresh Ruled A No Contest (06:14.63)

“The Chula Mamba” Fabrizio over Bad Dude Tito via O’Connor Roll (10:15.67)

Ju Dizz over Barbie Boi vía To Retain The Ground Zero Championship via Pinfall (16:45.36)

Fatal over Joey Hustle via Small Package (07:42.55)

THE REBEL STORM over “The Reverend” Bishop Thunderbird via Superplex (11:38.94)

Level Up Championship Match

Leo Cañedo over Adrian Quest via Spinning Tombstone To Retain The Level Up Championship (10:38.73)