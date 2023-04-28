VWF Monday Night Mayhem – 23 April 24

In the Main Event of Monday Night Mayhem, Brandon Gatson defeated Brian Kendrick after Honest Jon and Enoch the Enlightened interfered. Click for full results from the event.

Valley wrestling Federation

Monday Night Mayhem

April 24th, 2023

Epic Rollertainment

Murrieta, CA

Honest John w/ Enoch vs Socal Crazy

John over via Shock Therapy DDT after Enoch’s interference 11:22

Boviously Nasty (Bovi & Chris Nasty) vs Wrestle Buddiez (CSJ & Alan Breeze)

Boviously Nasty over via Big WOW slam by Bovi 13:27

Wicked Wickett vs Mike Rayne

Mike Rayne over via spike piledriver 16:37

Jordyn w/ Jaida Vanity (Vanity Twins) vs Gin Sevani w/ Royal Hawaiin

Gin over via roll-up after Royal Hawaiian prevented Jaida from interfering

9:27

“Judge” Joe Dred vs K.J Toumbas /w The Principal

Judge Joe over via Michinoku Driver 4:17

Mulligan comes out and challenges Joe Dred to a match

“Judge” Joe Dred vs Mulligan /w the Principal

Joe Dred over via Backfired interference by The Principal 8:57

Brandon Gatson vs Brian Kendrick Brandon Gatson over via pinfall after interference by Honest John and Enoch. 15:28