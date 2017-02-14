WWE – 14 February 2017 – Quick Results

Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena and AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat match in the main event of WWE Smackdown Live at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA tonight. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

Smackdown Live/ 205 Live

February 14th, 2017

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

Dark Match

Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Tyler Breeze & Fandango

Smackdown Live on the USA Network (2/14/17)

The show starts with WWE champion Bray Wyatt in the ring. John Cena is out. Now AJ Styles is out. Smackdown commissioner Daniel Bryan sets a triple threat match for the WWE championship later tonight between Bray Wyatt (c), John Cena, and AJ Styles.

American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) defeated The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Dean Ambrose vs. James Ellsworth ruled a No Contest after Baron Corbin attacked Dean Ambrose.

During a backstage segment, Daniel Bryan announced a Falls Count Anywhere match between Natalya vs. Nikki Bella for next week’s Smackdown Live (2/21/17) in Ontario, CA.

Mickie James defeated Becky Lynch

WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena and AJ Styles to retain the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat match.

205 Live on WWE Network (2/14/17)

Rich Swann defeated Noam Dar

Gran Metalik defeated Drew Gulak

Neville defeated TJ Perkins via Submission

Dark Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz