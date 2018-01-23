Lucha VaVoom’s Annual Valentine’s Spectacle is Back on February 14 and 15

Los Angeles’ longest running, most celebrated action-packed variety show is back with their annual Valentine’s spectacular!

Lucha VaVOOM — where electrifying Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy collide — returns Wednesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 15 at The Mayan Theater (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles. Lucha VaVOOM’s hometown faithful can look forward to a huge helping of love, romance and hot lucha action…a perfect date night or place to meet that special someone. “Ooh La La Lucha!!!”, stars special guest commentator Ron Funches (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black•ish, New Girl, and Undateable) and a host of incredible talent from the Lucha and performance world.

This year’s Valentine’s engagement features: professional lucha libre wrestling (matches will include battles between the mind-blowing lucha superstar Rey Fénix from Mexico making his LV debut, Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo from Ciudud Juarez, Mexico, LV crowd favorite luchadora Dama Fina, sleazy Joey Ryan (creator of the “Penis Plex” and recently featured by Sports Illustrated), LV’s current champ Li’l Cholo, Tijuana’s flamboyant gender-bending exótico Ruby Gardeña, Dirty Sanchez (who has been wowing LV crowds since 2008 with his underhand, dirty tricks and signature “A Taste Of The Awful!” move), the Crazy Chickens (these pollos locos are the dream team tag team), Minis (including the very evil Li’l Mime), aerial/burlesque/dance performances (including Chicago’s burlesque superstar Michelle L’Amour, devastating dancer and fire performer Erica Snap, the LV debut of award-winning pole performer Brynn Broute, and the incredible aerialist Kate Winwegan) and comedy hosts Blaine Capatch and Jeff Davis will deliver insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights.

Doors for this 21+ event open at 7:00pm and the show goes from 8:00-11:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at $35.00 for general admission tickets (includes balcony and mezzanine seats) and $55.00 for ringside seating. For tickets and more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com.

Click here to watch highlights from Lucha VaVOOM’s three-night, sold-out Halloween engagement (featuring Peaches, Drew Carey, professional wrestlers Stuka Jr. and Medico Asesino, and more).

About Lucha VaVOOM:

For 15 years, Lucha VaVOOM has been delivering arguably the most electrifying shows on earth with a mind-blowing mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy. Founded in Los Angeles in 2002 by Rita D’Albert and Liz Fairbairn, Lucha VaVOOM — voted Los Angeles’ “Best Burlesque Show” by LA Weekly for 2012 and 2013 — is good vs. evil played out in quick, exhibition-style, one-fall Lucha Libre matches for maximum enjoyment and action. Lucha VaVOOM has created a Los Angeles tradition: from the low-rider car parade escorting the performers as the crowd enters the iconic Mayan Theater, to the local luminaries they attract (Drew Carey and Jack Black have sat in), to burlesque (which was revived right here in Los Angeles), to Lucha Libre, where masked heroic wrestlers, in character-driven style, flip, fly and amaze. It all comes together to make one fun, surreal, glam-bam spectacle of raucous entertainment. You could say it’s a wrestling show for people that don’t like wrestling (and those that do). The Los Angeles Times said, “Far-out flamboyance always prevails at Lucha VaVOOM, a spectacle of Mexican freestyle wrestling with an L.A. twist (7/9/06).”

At Lucha VaVOOM, they like a little sexo with their violencia. In between matches, the finest handpicked burlesque acts from around the world wow the crowds with their unique striptease skills, including raucous aerial acts, daredevil roller-skate girls, and Guinness-World-Record-holding hula-hoop hotties. The Los Angeles-based performance troupe has regularly sold out 1,000-seat venues across the globe (Amsterdam, Calgary, Toronto, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and Philadelphia, among many other cities), performed at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan and Big Day Out Festival in Australia since its birth in 2002 and call Los Angeles’ Mayan Theater — an elaborately appointed, 1927-built former motion-picture palace — home when not on the road. Click here to view a sizzle reel of Lucha VaVOOM highlights.

Lucha VaVOOM has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel, CBS National News, BRAVO’s Top Chef Masters, Carson Daily, BBC, ESPN, Fox News, VICE, Nerdist, Complex, and Chicago’s WGN Morning News, among others. Here’s a sampling of what the press has to say:

“Lucha VaVOOM…triumphs in Los Angeles”

– BBC MUNDO , October 31, 2017

“…may be the best bang-for-your-buck entertainment in town.”

– THRILLIST , April 28, 2017

“Now in its 15th year, Lucha VaVOOM continues to wow with its potent mixture of violence, sex appeal and hilarity.”

– LA WEEKLY , April 27, 2017

“…no one that puts on a better lucha libre show than the folks at Lucha VaVOOM. Far wackier and wilder than most professional wrestling…Lucha VaVOOM lets its freak flag fly…”

– NERDIST , October 25, 2015

“Lucha VaVOOM is an underground celebration of all things perfect in this world…Lucha VaVOOM is what will pass for primetime entertainment when the polar ice caps finally melt and there’s not a single drop of oil left to be squeezed from the planet. In the post-apocalyptic future Lucha VaVOOM’s mix of ‘sexo y violencia’ will replace the Super Bowl, the Internet, and daytime television as humanity’s primary form of entertainment.”

– COMPLEX , February 20, 2015