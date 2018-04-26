Lucha VaVoom’s Annual Cinco De Mayo Shows Are Next Week

Lucha VaVoom will be holding its annual Cinco De Mayo events on May 4 and May 5 at the Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The events will feature the normal mix of lucha libre, burlesque, and comedy that Lucha VaVoom has been known for over the past 15 plus years. Bandido, who has been competing in PWG recently, will be making his debut for the promotion. Todd Kenny, who is the voice of Sponge Bob Squarepants, will be making his return on commentary as well. Here is their press release:

Who better than Lucha VaVOOM to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with?

Los Angeles’ longest running, most celebrated action-packed variety show is back with their annual Cinco de Mayo shows.

Lucha VaVOOM — where electrifying Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy collide — returns Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at The Mayan Theater (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles. Lucha VaVOOM’s hometown faithful can look forward to a huge helping of lucha libre, tequila, tamales, minis, mariachi, Aztec dancers, aerialists, folkloricos, hula hoops, low riders, comedy and more at this year’s “Cinco de Mayan Gigante!”. Plus, the incredible Mexican singing sensation Amandititita and electro cumbia wizards from Guadalajara, Los Master Plus, are confirmed to perform. Limited tickets are still available but going fast!

Amandititita, the Mexican cumbia singer-songwriter from Tampico, Tamaulipas, has released three albums (La Reina de la Anarcumbia (2008), La Descarada (2009) and Mala Fama (2013)), has had more than a dozen songs featured in films, and her debut single “La Muy Muy” charted on Billboard. This will mark the second time Lucha VaVOOM has teamed up with the guys from Los Master Plus, Comanche and Larry Mon, who turn pop songs into Spanish-language dancefloor-fillers. Click here to watch their video for “Baia Baia.”

This year’s Cinco de Mayo engagement will feature: professional lucha libre wrestlers (including matches between superstars Carístico (from the professional Mexican wrestling promotions team CMLL), El Bandido (making his LV debut), Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo from Ciudud Juarez, Mexico, the Crazy Chickens (these pollos locos are the dream team tag team), LV’s current champ Li’l Cholo, crowd favorite luchadora Dama Fina, and Piñatita (who’s small, tough and if you beat him up delicious candy comes out!)), aerial/burlesque/dance performances (including reigning burlesque queen Trixie Little (crowned Miss Exotic World 2015), Tosca (performance artist specializing in Roue Cyr, an acrobatic discipline that features a life-sized steel hoop), LV favorite and LA’s own Jessabelle Thunder (voted one of LA’s top 13 burlesque performers by Time Out Magazine), and aerialist extraordinaire Veronica Yune), plus comedy from hosts Blaine Capatch and Tom Kenny (the voice of “Spongebob Squarepants” and “Mr. Show”), who will be delivering insanely off-the-cuff commentary both nights.

Doors for this 21+ event open at 7:00pm and the show goes from 8:00-10:30pm. Special price, all access tickets are on sale now for $48.50. For tickets and more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com.