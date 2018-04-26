Jay Cal’s View #176 WRESTLE FAIR!!!

I would say the Inland Empire, is the area that is the most under-served with respect to professional wrestling. Sure the WWE occasionally runs at Citizens Business Bank Arena, in Ontario. NXT runs yearly at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium. Of course the Empire Wrestling Federation is based in San Bernardino, but most of their events take place in Covina. We also get a handful of Midget Wresting Shows through out the year by various promoters. But what has become one of my favorite annual traditions is the Wrestle Fair, which is happening this Sunday!

“I give credit to the Knokx Pro group for putting on what seemed like a well received show. Hope they do it again soon.”

Last year the Wrestle Fair was headlined by Rey Misterio, but also featured a big six man tag match with Rikishi, The Black Pearl, and Vincenzo Iosefa Parisi. I always pay attention to how the crowd reacts at wrestling shows. As a journalist, I think it’s important to understand who the audience is at each event and what they respond too. And the crowd at the Perris Fair Grounds were very excited about what they saw. This year there are different options as the fair is bigger. The $20 Ticket will grant access to the Wrestle Fair, which includes the Exhibition Matches, access to play; laser tag, sumo suit wrestling, the meet and greet with the KnokX Pro Wrestlers; El Presidente, Prince Shergill, Jezette Marie, Eyez in Disguyze, Tuna, Maverick, Syko StuSA, Slick Back Pedro, Otto Von Clutch, K-Dubb, Bison Beltane, with Akanesi, Harley Kiss, and Kraken Zero. This doesn’t include the Q/A with the Samoan Dynasty, or the KnokX Pro Super Show. Those have separate admission prices. You can purchase your tickets here.

Scheduled to appear are two SoCal Hall of Fame Inductees will be at the show in Mil Mascaras (2002) and Jesse Hernandez (2006). The Wild Samoan Sika, Soulman Rocky Johnson, Rikishi, The Tonga Kid, The Great Samu, Sean Maluta, Jacob Fatu, Samoan Storm Afa Jr., Llyoyd Anoa’i and Lance Anoa’i. Former WWE Diva’s Champion Candace Michelle, Joey Ryan, recently signed with Impact Katie Lea, The Boogeyman, Former WWE Superstar FKA as Darren Young – Fred Rosser, Chryme Time, El Misterioso, from their recent tour of China, Reno Scum from Hoodlam Sheik Kahn Abadi, and Tatevik the Gamer. The KnokX Pro Super Show will include a “Hardcore tag team” match, a “Lucha Libre” match and a 30 + Man/Woman “Dual Ring Turmoil” (2 Ring – Battle Royal Rumble)!! This will be a big night in the Inland Empire that you’re not going to want to miss. All though no official match details have been announced, you can imagine that a majority of the talent will be involved in the 30 man over the top Dual Ring Turmoil.

A fair like this is great for Perris. As I mentioned earlier the there just isn’t a lot of wrestling in the Inland Empire. It seems like wrestling doesn’t venture east of Riverside or South of San Bernardino. With the excellent weather that’s expected and the huge turnout they had last year I’m expecting the Wrestle Fair to be a great day of wrestling for the IE.