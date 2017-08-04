Lil’ Cholo Wins the Lucha VaVoom Championship

Lil’ Cholo became the second champion in Lucha VaVoom’s history, winning the title on the promotion’s 15th anniversary show on August 3rd. Lil’ Cholo won the Battle for the Belt, which took place over two matches. In the first match he defeated Willie Mack, El Chupacabra, and Crazy Chicken #2. In the 2nd match he defeated Crazy Chicken #1 and Dirty Sanchez. Dirty Sanchez had been the inaugural champion, having first won the title in a battle royal on June 2, 2016.

Lil’ Cholo actually took part in the very first match in Lucha VaVoom’s history when he teamed with Infernal in a losing effort against Silver Tiger and R2K on a show headlined by Hijo del Santo, Mil Mascaras, and Cholo versus Misterioso, Ice King, and Maldad in the main event.

Lucha VaVoom was created by Liz Fairbairn and Rita D’Albert and combines lucha libre with burlesque. Since holding their first show on August 28, 2002, they have constantly drawn the biggest non-WWE crowds for any wrestling related event in Southern California, and had another sellout of 1500 for their August 3rd show.

The promotion will be holding their next events in October which will be their annual Halloween shows.