SoCal News & Notes 01/24/2018

In today’s Southern California pro-wrestling news update we have the latest on PWG, SoCal Pro, Bar Wrestling, FIST Combat, CWFH, Desert Pro, and more. Click for today’s news.

—

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the lineup for its next show, Neon Knights, taking place on February 16 in Reseda. The main event will be Chuck Taylor defending the PWG World title against his tag-team partner Trent?.

Also on the show, Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle will be making his return to PWG, taking on Joey Janela. This will be Castle’s first match in the promotion since the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles. Flip Gordon will be debuting for the promotion as well, in a match against Zack Sabre Jr. Gordon had been unable to compete in PWG earlier due to having signed a contract with PCW that limited his bookings in Southern California.

Other matches on the show are Matt Riddle versus Keith Lee, David Starr facing Travis Banks, and Adam Brooks against Matt Sydal. It is worth noting that normally PWG schedules seven matches per event, and only six have been announced for the show. That leaves the possibility of a seventh unannounced match, or just that they decided six matches are enough for this show.

Tickets will go on sale January 31 at 8:00 p.m. Pacific.

—

SoCal Pro has announced Penta El Zero M and Juventud Guerrera will be appearing at their eleventh anniversary show on April 14 in Oceanside.

—

Bar Wrestling has announced more wrestlers for its February 22 and March 8 events.

Previously announced for February 22 were Tenille Dashwood (Emma in WWE) and James Ellsworth. This week the promotion announced Spirit Squad, Curry Man, Suicide, Killer Kross, Willie Mack, and Taya Valkyrie for that date as well.

For March 8 Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M were already announced. Newly announced are Tessa Blanchard making her Southern California return and LAX (Santana and Ortiz).

Tickets for both events are on sale now.

—

Teddy Hart will be facing Biagio Crescenzo in his Southern California return on the February 9 FIST Combat show in San Diego.

The promotion has eliminated their Get FIST’d TV title and have added a Deathmatch title. Dirty Ron McDonald has been declared the first FIST Combat Deathmatch Champion.

—

The main event of Maverick Pro’s February 24 show, My Bloody Valentine 2, in Los Angeles will be Killer Kross defending the Maverick Pro title against Ace Romero.

—

Kris Wolf was unable to make her scheduled AWS Women’s title defense against Miranda on January 13 in Yokohama, Japan due to an injury. Her next title defense has not been announced.

—

Baja Stars USA will once again be holding matches at the San Diego Taco Fest this year. The San Diego Taco Fest will be taking place on May 19 at Waterfront Park in San Diego.

—

In other taco news, Oddity Wrestling Alliance and WPW will be promoting lucha libre matches as part of the San Diego Reader’s Tacotopia 2018 on May 12 at the Golden Hill Park in San Diego.

—

Desert Pro Wrestling will be holding Carrot Mania 3 as part of the 71st annual Holtville Carrot Festival on February 11.

—

Bad Dude Tito Escondido will defend the Hollywood Heritage title against Jeff Cobb at the January 28 Championship Wrestling from Hollywood television tapings in Port Hueneme. Also scheduled for the tapings is Dicky Mayer versus Tyler Bateman.

No talent has been announced for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s show in China on February 3 yet. I’ve been told they are still working on visa issues and it will be a few more days still before talent is announced.

—

The 2017 Southern California Wrestling Year End Awards will be announced at 10:00 a.m. on January 25.

—

This week’s shows:

1/26:

Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez in Temecula, CA

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Vendetta Pro Wrestling presents MidgetMania in Thousand Oaks, CA

1/27:

AWS & E.O.G. Productions present Heavy Metal Body Slams and Grindcore in South Gate, CA

UEW presents the Sovereign of Slaughter 3 Deathmatch Tournament in Santa Ana, CA

OCCW in Los Alamitos, CA

Empire Wrestling Federation in Victorville, CA

AWS presents Metal Night in South Gate, CA

Vendetta Pro Wrestling presents MidgetMania in Bakersfield, CA

1/28:

Cen-Cal Pro in San Luis Obispo, CA

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)