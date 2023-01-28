Masked Republic – 28 January 2023 – Results

The team of Golden Lion and Tinieblas w/Alushe defeated the team of the Legend and Psychosis. Click for full results.

January 28, 2023

Agua Caliente Casino

Cathedral City, CA

Flyboy Freddy def. Devin Reno and Kevin Kea

Flama & Bamboo def. El Rey vs Nightmare Azteca

Fulgar Uno and Fulgar Dos def. Inframundo and Mirage

Jarochita def. Sussy Love and Keyra

Main Event

Golden Lion and Tinieblas w/Alushe def. The Legend and Psychosis