Masked Republic – 28 January 2023 – Results

Posted By: Jay Cal 01/28/2023

Masked Republic
iViva Lucha Libre!
January 28, 2023
Agua Caliente Casino
Cathedral City, CA

Flyboy Freddy def. Devin Reno and Kevin Kea

Flama & Bamboo def. El Rey vs Nightmare Azteca

Fulgar Uno and Fulgar Dos def. Inframundo and Mirage

Jarochita def. Sussy Love and Keyra

Main Event
Golden Lion and Tinieblas w/Alushe def. The Legend and Psychosis

