The team of Golden Lion and Tinieblas w/Alushe defeated the team of the Legend and Psychosis. Click for full results.
Masked Republic
iViva Lucha Libre!
January 28, 2023
Agua Caliente Casino
Cathedral City, CA
Flyboy Freddy def. Devin Reno and Kevin Kea
Flama & Bamboo def. El Rey vs Nightmare Azteca
Fulgar Uno and Fulgar Dos def. Inframundo and Mirage
Jarochita def. Sussy Love and Keyra
Main Event
Golden Lion and Tinieblas w/Alushe def. The Legend and Psychosis
Be the first to comment on "Masked Republic – 28 January 2023 – Results"