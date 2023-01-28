PCW Ultra – 27 January 2023 – Results

Jacob Fatu defeated Black Taurus to retain the Ultra Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra’s seventh anniversary event on January 27th in Wilmington. Click for full results from the event.

PCW ULTRA

ANNIVER7ARY

January 27, 2023

IWLU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

?Jon Wolfgang & Flyboy Freddy over El Primohenio & Stanley Logan.

Kevin Koa over Quique Calderon.

Grizz Brody over C.L.A.S.

Devin Reno over Matt Vandagriff.

The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun) over The Border Patrol.

Viva Van over Masha Slamovich to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Alex Hammerstone vs. Sinn Bodhi went to a double count out.

Davey Richards over Jai Vidal by submission to win the PCW Ultralight Championship.

Jacob Fatu (with Josef Samael) over Black Taurus to retain the PCW Ultra Championship.