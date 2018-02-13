WWE Smackdown Live – 13 February 2018 – Quick Results

AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal in a dark match to retain the WWE World title for the main event of WWE’s Smackdown Live tapings in Bakersfield on February 13. Click for full results.

WWE

Smackdown Live

February 13, 2018

Rabobank Arena

Bakersfield, CA

Dark Match

Tye Dillenger over Mike Kanellis [5’01]

Smackdown Live:

Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin never started when Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens attacked Baron Corbin backstage, then came to the ring and attacked Dolph Ziggler.

Charlotte Flair over Sarah Logan via Natural Selection. [10’21]

Baron Corbin over Kevin Owens via End of Days. [10’50]

New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) over Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable via Midnight Hour on Gable. [5’13]

Dolph Ziggler over Sami Zayn via superkick. [15’17]

Mixed Match Challenge:

Rusev & Lana over Elias & Bayley [9’36]

205 Live:

Mark Andrews over Akira Tozawa. [12’40]

Drew Gulak over Tony Nese by submission. [16’17]

Dark Matches:

Noami & Becky Lynch over Carmella & Nayalya. [4’07]

AJ Styles over Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE World title. [3’24]