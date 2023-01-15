SoCal Pro – 14 January 2023 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/15/2023

Tanner Black won the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship in the main event of SoCal Pro’s January 14 event in Vista, CA. Click for full results from the event.

SoCal Pro
Destination: Vista
January 14, 2023
Boys & Girls Club
Vista, CA

Anthony Idol over James Brady.

Mathias over Araxiel.

Inferno Dragon over Ryan Kidd.

Tommy Wilson over CJ Tino.

Tanner Black over Fidel Bravo, Eddie Islas, and Tortuga in a steel cage to win the the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship.

Credit: Gabe Alicdan

