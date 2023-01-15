Level Up – 15 January 2023 – Results

CJ Tino defeated Robin Shaw to retain the Level Up Championship in the main event of Level Up’s Showcase on January 15. Click for full results.

Level Up

Showcase

January 15, 2023

Level Up Wrestling School

El Cajon, CA

Leo Canedo over Jordan Cruz.

Some Dude Chillin over Coach Matt Wilkes.

The Block (Xander Phillips & JF3000) over Zara Zakher & Jeremiah Fresh.

Cameron August over The Intern.

J2 Matioli, Jeff Roth and Ju Dizz over Fabrizio & Holy Storm (Rebel Storm & Bishop Reverend Thunderbird).

CJ Tino over Robin Shaw to retain the Level Up Championship.

Credit: Gabe Alicdan