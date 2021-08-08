Level Up – 08 August 2021 – Results

J2 Mattioli won a tournament to become the inaugural Level Up Pro Wrestling Champion in the main event of their August 8 event in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results.
Level Up Pro Wrestling
August 8, 2021
Level Up Pro Wrestling School
La Mesa, CA
Level Up Championship Tournament – First Round
Robin Shaw over James Brady. [4’45]
Level Up Championship Tournament – First Round
Savanna Stone over Jordan Cruz. [10’41]
Level Up Championship Tournament – First Round
Sexy Fabrizio over Mike Camden. [5’04]
Level Up Championship Tournament – First Round
J2 Mattioli over Leo Canedo. [8’46]
Ju Dizz over Michael Hopkins via DQ. [13’16]
Level Up Championship Tournament – Second Round
Robin Shaw over Savanna Stone. [6’17]
Level Up Championship Tournament – Second Round
J2 Mattioli over Sexy Fabrizio. [4’39]
Rebel Storm over Darren Troy Fable in a no-DQ match. [19’49]
Level Up Championship Tournament – Finals
J2 Mattioli over Robin Shaw. [8’52]
