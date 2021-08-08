Level Up – 08 August 2021 – Results

J2 Mattioli won a tournament to become the inaugural Level Up Pro Wrestling Champion in the main event of their August 8 event in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results.

Level Up Pro Wrestling

August 8, 2021

Level Up Pro Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

Level Up Championship Tournament – First Round

Robin Shaw over James Brady. [4’45]

Level Up Championship Tournament – First Round

Savanna Stone over Jordan Cruz. [10’41]

Level Up Championship Tournament – First Round

Sexy Fabrizio over Mike Camden. [5’04]

Level Up Championship Tournament – First Round

J2 Mattioli over Leo Canedo. [8’46]

Ju Dizz over Michael Hopkins via DQ. [13’16]

Level Up Championship Tournament – Second Round

Robin Shaw over Savanna Stone. [6’17]

Level Up Championship Tournament – Second Round

J2 Mattioli over Sexy Fabrizio. [4’39]

Rebel Storm over Darren Troy Fable in a no-DQ match. [19’49]

Level Up Championship Tournament – Finals

J2 Mattioli over Robin Shaw. [8’52]