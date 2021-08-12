Global Lucha Libre – 08 August 2021 – Results

The King Rey Misterio, SoCal Crazy and Unicornio defeated Krazy Chaoz, Black Metal and Rico Dynamite in the main event of Global Lucha Libre’s August 8 event in Escondido, CA. Click for full results.
Global Lucha Libre
August 8, 2021
Escondido Body Art
Escondido, CA
Camando & Joe Star over Aguila Roja & Rey Maligno.
El Primo Henio over Richie Coy.
Araxiel & Inferno Dragon over Wicked Wickett & Hellman Rosecrown.
Inframundo & Vulcan over Unicornio & Nightmare Azteca.
Vito Fratelli over Eddie Islas.
The King Rey Misterio, So CalCrazy & Unicornio over Krazy Chaoz, Black Metal & Rico Dynamite.
