Global Lucha Libre – 08 August 2021 – Results

The King Rey Misterio, SoCal Crazy and Unicornio defeated Krazy Chaoz, Black Metal and Rico Dynamite in the main event of Global Lucha Libre’s August 8 event in Escondido, CA. Click for full results.

Global Lucha Libre

August 8, 2021

Escondido Body Art

Escondido, CA

Camando & Joe Star over Aguila Roja & Rey Maligno.

El Primo Henio over Richie Coy.

Araxiel & Inferno Dragon over Wicked Wickett & Hellman Rosecrown.

Inframundo & Vulcan over Unicornio & Nightmare Azteca.

Vito Fratelli over Eddie Islas.

The King Rey Misterio, So CalCrazy & Unicornio over Krazy Chaoz, Black Metal & Rico Dynamite.