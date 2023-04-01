ROH Supercard of Honor 2023 – 31 March 2023 – Results

Ring of Honor returned to Southern California for the first time since 2011 with Supercard of Honor 2023 and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Eddie Kingston to retain the ROH World Championship in the show’s main event. Click for full results from the event.

Ring of Honor

Supercard of Honor 2023

March 31, 2023

Galen Center

Los Angeles, CA

Jeff Cobb over Tracy Williams (5:20)

Konosuke Takeshita over Willie Mack (9:36)

Willow Nightingale over Miranda Alize (6:59)

Stu Grayson over Slim J. (6:56)

El Hijo del Vikingo over Komander to retain the AAA Mega Title. (15:43)

The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) over AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik to retain the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles. (8:22)

Athena over Yuka Sakazaki to retain the ROH Womens Championship. (11:38)

Samoa Joe over Mark Briscoe to retain the ROH TV Title. (14:26)

Hiroshi Tanahashi over Daniel Garcia (11:59)

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) over Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) and The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) and La Faccion Ingobernable (Dralistico & Rush) in a ladder match to win the ROH Tag Team Championship. (20:14)

Katsuyori Shibata defeats Wheeler Yuta to win the ROH Pure Title. (13:15)

Claudio Castagnoli over Eddie Kingston to retain the ROH World Championship. (20:07)