Rankings for July 2019

SoCal Uncensored Thumbnail

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 07/31/2019

The monthly rankings for July 2019 have been released and Andy Brown has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus defeating Puma King, Laredo Kid, and Black Taurus at PWG’s Sixteen on July 26 was named the Southern California Match of the Month. Click for this month’s full rankings.

Matches

  1. Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus over Puma King, Laredo Kid, & Black Taurus – PWG – July 26 [5]
  2. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over LAX (Santana & Ortiz) – PWG – July 26
  3. Jake Atlas over Ruby Raze – Santino Bros. – July 20
  4. Daga over Eli Everfly, Jake Crist, and Teddy Hart – Bar Wrestling – July 10
  5. Jake Atlas over Douglas James – Ground Zero – July 13

Wrestlers

  1. Andy Brown [3]
  2. Rey Horus [1]
  3. Jake Atlas
  4. Douglas James [1]
  5. Bandido
  6. Ray Rosas
  7. Daga
  8. Ruby Raze
  9. Eli Everfly
  10. Danny Limelight
  11. Tessa Blanchard
  12. Teddy Hart
  13. Laredo Kid
  14. Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx)
  15. Darby Allin
  16. Flamita
  17. Tyler Bateman
  18. Puma King
  19. Slice Boogie
  20. Black Taurus
  21. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)
  22. Reno Scum (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe)
  23. Legacy
  24. Heather Monroe
  25. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)
  26. LAX (Santana & Ortiz)
  27. Rich Swann
  28. Adrian Quest
  29. Dom Kubrick
  30. Tialgo
  31. Joey Ryan
  32. Mike Camden
  33. Lucas Riley
  34. Trey Miguel
  35. B-Boy
  36. Matt Vandagriff
  37. Delilah Doom
  38. Cameron Gates
  39. Anthony Idol
  40. Che Cabrera

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Rankings for July 2019"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.