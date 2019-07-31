The monthly rankings for July 2019 have been released and Andy Brown has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus defeating Puma King, Laredo Kid, and Black Taurus at PWG’s Sixteen on July 26 was named the Southern California Match of the Month. Click for this month’s full rankings.

Matches

Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus over Puma King, Laredo Kid, & Black Taurus – PWG – July 26 [5] The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier) over LAX (Santana & Ortiz) – PWG – July 26 Jake Atlas over Ruby Raze – Santino Bros. – July 20 Daga over Eli Everfly, Jake Crist, and Teddy Hart – Bar Wrestling – July 10 Jake Atlas over Douglas James – Ground Zero – July 13

Wrestlers

Andy Brown [3] Rey Horus [1] Jake Atlas Douglas James [1] Bandido Ray Rosas Daga Ruby Raze Eli Everfly Danny Limelight Tessa Blanchard Teddy Hart Laredo Kid Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) Darby Allin Flamita Tyler Bateman Puma King Slice Boogie Black Taurus The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) Reno Scum (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe) Legacy Heather Monroe True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) LAX (Santana & Ortiz) Rich Swann Adrian Quest Dom Kubrick Tialgo Joey Ryan Mike Camden Lucas Riley Trey Miguel B-Boy Matt Vandagriff Delilah Doom Cameron Gates Anthony Idol Che Cabrera

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.