CWFH – 3 December 2017 – Spoilers

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood held their “Milestone” event and television tapings in Port Hueneme, CA feature Brian Cage vs. Jack Swagger. Click for spoilers.

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

Milestone

December 3rd, 2017

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Ray Rosas defeated Peter Avalon in a Steel Cage Match

Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, Tomaste, & Julius Coleman defeated Ricky Mandel, Richie Slade, Royce Isaacs, & Kevin Condron



Shotzi Blackheart defeated Willow Nigthengale

Tim Storm defeated Jocephus

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) defeated Pac 3 to become the new United Wrestling Network Tag Team Champions

Dicky Mayer defeated Tyler Bateman, Ryan Taylor, and Matt Knicks in a Four Corners Match

Tito Escondido defeated Eric Watts to retain the United Wrestling Network Hollywood Heritage Championship

The Spirit & The Star (Espiritu [Fidel Bravo] & Astro Viajero [Adrian Quest] defeated Aerial Instinct (Lucas Riley & Jake Atlas)

Tim Storm defeated Karl Fredericks

Scorpio Sky defeated Rocky Romero to become the new United Wrestling Network Television Champion

Brian Cage defeated Jack Swagger