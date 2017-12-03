CWFH – 3 December 2017 – Spoilers

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood held their “Milestone” event and television tapings in Port Hueneme, CA feature Brian Cage vs. Jack Swagger. Click for spoilers.
Championship Wrestling From Hollywood
Milestone
December 3rd, 2017
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Ray Rosas defeated Peter Avalon in a Steel Cage Match
Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, Tomaste, & Julius Coleman defeated Ricky Mandel, Richie Slade, Royce Isaacs, & Kevin Condron
Shotzi Blackheart defeated Willow Nigthengale
Tim Storm defeated Jocephus
Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster The Legend) defeated Pac 3 to become the new United Wrestling Network Tag Team Champions
Dicky Mayer defeated Tyler Bateman, Ryan Taylor, and Matt Knicks in a Four Corners Match
Tito Escondido defeated Eric Watts to retain the United Wrestling Network Hollywood Heritage Championship
The Spirit & The Star (Espiritu [Fidel Bravo] & Astro Viajero [Adrian Quest] defeated Aerial Instinct (Lucas Riley & Jake Atlas)
Tim Storm defeated Karl Fredericks
Scorpio Sky defeated Rocky Romero to become the new United Wrestling Network Television Champion
Brian Cage defeated Jack Swagger
