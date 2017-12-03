Navigation

EWF – 02 December 2017 Quick Results

The team of “Uptown” Andy Brown, Adrian Quest, and Kayam defeated Fidel Bravo, Ty Ray, and Eric Cross in the main event of night 2 of EWF’s Jingle Slam 8 in Rialto. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation
Jingle Slam 8 – Night 2
December 2, 2017
Frisbee Middle School
Rialto, CA

Saint Sinclair over Tommy Difazio

Davion Forman over KC Douglas

Dicky Mayer over Che Cabrera

Super Beetle over Alonzo Alvarez

“Uptown” Andy Brown, Adrian Quest, & Kayam over Fidel Bravo, Ty Ray, & Eric Cross

