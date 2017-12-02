AWS – 02 December 2017 – Quick Results

Kris Wolf defeated Nicole Savoy to win the AWS Women’s title in the main event of AWS’s December 2nd in South Gate. Also on the show Tyler Bateman defeated Tito Escondido to win the AWS Heavyweight title. Click for complete results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

Again No Presents for Christmas: Final Battle

December 2, 2017

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Joey Ryan over Twisted Tate [4’30]

H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) over SoCal Crazy & Mariachi Loco to win the AWS Tag Team Titles [8’12]

Cheerleader Melissa, Mercedes Martinez, & Priscilla Kelley over Delilah Doom, Deonna Purrazzo, & Laurel Van Ness [13’06]

Aerial Monroe wins a battle royal [11’08]

Jake Atlas over B-Boy [16’37]

Team PAWG (Lufisto & Jordynne Grace) over Ruby Raze & Sage Sin [13’48]

Brody King over Papadon [15’55]

Toni Storm over Dust to retain the SWA title [7’21]

Shotzi Blackheart over Rosemary [9’57]

Tyler Bateman over Tito Escondido to win the AWS Heavyweight title [15’18]

Kris Wolf over Nicole Savoy to win the AWS Women’s title [6’53]