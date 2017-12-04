WWE – 03 December 2017 – Quick Results

WWE held a Raw brand house show in Anaheim on December 3rd and The Shield defeated Sheamus, Cesaro, and Samoa Joe in the main event. Click for full results.
WWE
December 3, 2017
Honda Center
Anaheim, CA
Bray Wyatt over Matt Hardy
Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Apollo Crews over Curtis Axel, Dash Wilder, & Curt Hawkins
Asuka over Alicia Fox
Elias Sampson over Jason Jordan
Finn Balor over Karl Anderson
Sasha Banks & Bayley over Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax (Referee – Mickie James)
Enzo Amore over Kalisto to retain the WWE Cruiserweight title
Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, & Roman Reigns over Sheamus, Cesaro, & Samoa Joe
No comments yet.