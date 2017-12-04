WWE – 03 December 2017 – Quick Results

WWE held a Raw brand house show in Anaheim on December 3rd and The Shield defeated Sheamus, Cesaro, and Samoa Joe in the main event. Click for full results.

WWE

December 3, 2017

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

Bray Wyatt over Matt Hardy

Heath Slater, Rhyno, & Apollo Crews over Curtis Axel, Dash Wilder, & Curt Hawkins

Asuka over Alicia Fox

Elias Sampson over Jason Jordan

Finn Balor over Karl Anderson

Sasha Banks & Bayley over Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax (Referee – Mickie James)

Enzo Amore over Kalisto to retain the WWE Cruiserweight title

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, & Roman Reigns over Sheamus, Cesaro, & Samoa Joe