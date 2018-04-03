Navigation

Rankings for March 2018

· 04/03/2018 Full Article

Rankings 0

The rankings for March 2018 are out and for the second month in a row Brody King has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. The Golden Lovers defeating The Young Bucks at the March 25 New Japan show was named Match of the Month. Click for March’s full rankings.

Matches

  1. Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) over Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) – New Japan – March 25 [5]
  2. Will Ospreay over Adam Brooks – PWG – March 23
  3. Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier over Bandido & Flamita – PWG – March 23
  4. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over LAX (Ortiz & Santana) – Bar Wrestling – March 8
  5. Zack Sabre Jr. over Matthew Riddle – PWG – March 23

Wrestlers

  1. Brody King [1]
  2. Will Ospreay [2]
  3. Zack Sabre Jr.
  4. Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) [1]
  5. Tyler Bateman
  6. Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi)
  7. Douglas James [1]
  8. B-Boy
  9. Scorpio Sky
  10. Andy Brown
  11. Marty the Moth
  12. Willie Mack
  13. Penta el Zero M
  14. Adam Brooks
  15. Eli Everfly
  16. Chris Bey
  17. Jeff Cobb
  18. Killer Kross
  19. Dicky Mayer
  20. Adam Thornstowe
  21. Watts
  22. Delilah Doom
  23. Matt Vandagriff
  24. Adrian Quest
  25. LAX (Ortiz & Santana)

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

