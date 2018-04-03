The rankings for March 2018 are out and for the second month in a row Brody King has been named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. The Golden Lovers defeating The Young Bucks at the March 25 New Japan show was named Match of the Month. Click for March’s full rankings.

Matches

Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) over Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) – New Japan – March 25 [5] Will Ospreay over Adam Brooks – PWG – March 23 Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier over Bandido & Flamita – PWG – March 23 Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over LAX (Ortiz & Santana) – Bar Wrestling – March 8 Zack Sabre Jr. over Matthew Riddle – PWG – March 23

Wrestlers

Brody King [1] Will Ospreay [2] Zack Sabre Jr. Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) [1] Tyler Bateman Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) Douglas James [1] B-Boy Scorpio Sky Andy Brown Marty the Moth Willie Mack Penta el Zero M Adam Brooks Eli Everfly Chris Bey Jeff Cobb Killer Kross Dicky Mayer Adam Thornstowe Watts Delilah Doom Matt Vandagriff Adrian Quest LAX (Ortiz & Santana)

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.