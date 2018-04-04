SoCal News & Notes 04/04/2018

This week we have updates on Bumps & Brewses, PCW Ultra, Heroes of Lucha Libre, Rey Mysterio Jr., Lucha Underground, FIST Combat, Maverick Pro, and more. Click for today’s Southern California pro-wrestling news update.

—

Bumps & Brewses will be holding its second show on June 24 in Downtown Los Angeles. The venue for the show has not been announced, but it will not be at the Iron Triangle Brewery where the promotion held its debut show in September 2017.

The promotion was originally started by Marty Hill and Mikey Freedom (Hawes) and famously had its own beer at their debut show with the wrestler’s images on the can. After the first show the two promoters had a difference of opinion about future shows and had an amicable split. Marty Hill kept the Bumps & Brewses name while Mikey Freedom partnered directly with the Iron Triangle Brewery for a show called Brewmania. The two promoters stayed on good terms, and after the Brewmania show decided to team back up.

The venue and lineup is expected to be announced soon.

—

The Iron Triangle Brewery in Downtown Los Angeles will be hosting a promotion calling itself CPW on May 4. No official lineup has been announced, but the poster features wrestlers such as Sean Black, Othello, and Brawlin’ Bo Cooper.

—

PCW Ultra has announced the matchups for their May 4 show in Wilmington, May the 4th Be With You. Homicide will be challenging Penta El Zero M for the PCW Ultra Heavyweight championship; Chelsea Green and Tessa Blanchard will meet to determine the promotion’s first Women’s champion; Shane Strickland will defend the Light Heavyweight title against Douglas James; Warbeast will face La Rebelión (Garza Jr., Bestia 666, and Mecha Wolf); Hammerstone versus Jeff Cobb; Eli Everfly versus Darby Allin; and ACH meets Chris Bey in the opener.

—

Heroes of Lucha Libre are expecting to draw 10,000 to a show in Downtown Los Angeles on June 2. The venue is going to be announced on April 11, and they are trying to keep it a mystery, but realistically there are very few venues in Downtown Los Angeles that could hold 10,000 fans. The Staples Center has the June 2 date reserved for any possible NBA playoffs, which seemingly eliminates them from being the location.

Whatever the venue, drawing 10,000 seems fairly ambitious as the two previous Heroes of Lucha Libre shows at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario drew about 2,500 each with heavy promotion. No one outside of WWE has been able to break the 10,000 attendance mark in Southern California since the 1990s.

—

Sycuan Casino in the San Diego area will be holding another Rey Mysterio Jr. lucha show on May 12 titled Lucha Mayhem. Alongside Rey Mysterio Jr., scheduled to appear are John Morrison, Taya Valkyrie, Tyler Bateman, Brody King, Brian Cage, Douglas James, Heather Monroe, Rey Horus, and Melissa Santos among others.

—

Impact vs. Lucha Underground on April 6 in New Orleans, LA has added a pre-show, a special VIP behind the scenes show, and a post-show to their Twitch streaming schedule. The current schedule has the pre-show starting at 5:00 p.m. pacific, the VIP show at 6:00 p.m., the Impact vs. Lucha Underground event at 7:00 p.m., and the post-show at 9:30 p.m.

—

Lucha Underground season 3 will begin airing on Samurai TV in Japan on April 20, with a 30 minute preview special on April 13.

—

Kris Wolf has been added to the RISE and AWS double shot weekend on June 29 and 30 in South Gate. She will be facing Britt Baker on the RISE show and will be defending the AWS Women’s championship against Cheerleader Melissa at AWS.

—

Maverick Pro has added Brian Cage, Andrew Everett, The Workhorsemen (James Drake and Anthony Henry), and Kikutaro to their April 14 show in Burbank.

—

FIST Combat will be running the last Thursday of every month at Jolt’n Joe’s Bar in La Mesa. Their April 26 show will have Joey Ryan teaming up with Dirty Ron McDonald to face B-Boy and Ju Dizz in the main event.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling and MMA events:

4/5:

Fight Club OC in Costa Mesa, CA

4/6:

MPW in Moorpark, CA

Empire Wrestling Federation in Covina, CA

4/7:

Lucha Libre at the Sabroso Festival in Dana Point (21 & Over)

VWE in Yuma, AZ

OCCW in Stanton, CA

4/8:

Lucha Libre Alliance in Los Angeles, CA