EWF – 14 July 2017 – Quick Results

Empire Wrestling Federation

July 14, 2017

Knights of Columbus Hall

Covina, CA

Inland Title Tournament – Round 1

Adrain Quest over Daniel Sanchise by submission

Ruby Raze over Maritza

Hard Knocks and Bug Bites (Super Beetle & Ty Ray) over H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) to retain the EWF Tag-Team Titles

Anthony Idol over Sinn Bodhi

Fidel Bravo over Mariachi Loco, Friar Juan Roman and Andy Brown to win the EWF Heavyweight Championship

-Fidel pins Mariachi Loco

Notes:

-Fidel Bravo becomes the 59th EWF Heavyweight Champion

-“Uptown” Andy Brown held the EWF title for 428 days, which is the 2nd longest reign in EWF History (Ryan Taylor 567 days)