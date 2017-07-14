Pro Wrestling Kaos – 14 July 2017 – Quick Results

Zokre defeated Ray Rosas in the main event of Pro Wrestling Kaos’ debut show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Kaos
July 14, 2017
Los Angeles, CA
Kwip Sullivan over Lord Ateu and “Rocket Boy” Dmarco Wilson
The Human Tornado over Pinky
Louie Louie & Trevor Fury over The Hollywood Locos (Bobby Hollywood & Oso Loco)
“Charming” Biagio Crescenzo & The Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze) over Sexy Chino & The FeeLyons (Osiris Mittens & Senior Buttons)
Zokre over Ray Rosas via Submission
Credit: Mike Draven
