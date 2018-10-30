UFC 233 set for Anaheim on January 26th, 2019

Southern California is set to host two major MMA events on January 26th, 2019 as the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be holding UFC 233 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The event will be taking place on the same night as Bellator MMA at the Forum in Inglewood.

As reported earlier today by Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, UFC President Dana White told the LA Times that the promotion will return to Southern California for UFC 233 at the Honda Center in Anaheim on January 26th, 2019. The event will mark the eighth UFC fight card to be held the venue.

The UFC’s previous event at the Honda Center, UFC 214, took place on July 29th, 2017. UFC 214 saw Jon Jones defeat Daniel Cormier via to become UFC Light Heavyweight Champion for a second time. The result of the fight would later be overturned and declared a “No Contest” after Jones failed a drug test. Shortly after, Daniel Cormier was reinstated as champion.

UFC 214 also saw UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley defeat Demian Maia to retain his title. Also on the card, Cris Cyborg defeated Tonya Evinger for the vacant UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship. The event drew an announced attendance of 16,610, with a live gate of $2,448,870.

The UFC’s last visit to Southern California took place August 4th, 2018 for UFC 227 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event was headlined by a UFC Bantamweight Championship rematch between defending champion T.J. Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt. The event also saw Henry Cejudo end Demetrious Johnson’s record-setting run as UFC Flyweight Champion. UFC 227 would draw an announced attendance of 17,794, with a live gate of $2,848,928.68.

UFC 233 in Anaheim takes place on the same night as Bellator MMA at the Forum in Inglewood, which is set to host the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix with Ryan Bader taking on MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

