Bar Wrestling cancels all upcoming events

Bar Wrestling has canceled all of their previously announced upcoming events due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes not only events scheduled for April but events that were announced for May and June as well.

Joey Ryan, Bar Wrestling’s promoter advised SoCalUncensored.com that he “doesn’t want to have to keep pushing and canceling events” and he’ll “wait till everything is back to normal to schedule anything.”

Bar Wrestling, which won the 2019 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award, had events scheduled for March 26, April 8, April 9, April 30, May 13, and June 3. When the State of California’s first directives were announced to avoid gatherings, the promotion originally postponed their March 26 event in Baldwin Park to April 9, and canceled their April 9 event in Pomona.

The promotion will be e-mailing anyone who had purchased tickets for upcoming events in regards to refunds.

Bar Wrestling was founded by Joey Ryan based on DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan’s Tavern Wrestling. The shows feature a standing room only, concert type atmosphere with a full bar.

The promotion held their first show on June 8, 2017, at American Legion Post 241 in Baldwin Park and ran monthly at the venue for the promotion’s first year. Bar Wrestling quickly became one of the more popular promotions in the region, selling out the majority of its shows. In July 2018, the promotion began adding a second show a month at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles and has recently added the Glass House in Pomona to its rotation of venues. In 2019 it became only the second promotion to beat out Pro Wrestling Guerrilla for the Southern California Promotion of the Year Award since 2003.

The Bar Wrestling streaming service will remain active and includes all prior Bar Wrestling events. The streaming service also includes events from other promotions.