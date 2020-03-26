SoCal Pro postpones 13th anniversary event

SoCal Pro has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their thirteenth-anniversary event that was scheduled for April 11 in San Diego has been postponed.

A new date has not been announced for the event. Pre-sale tickets purchased for April 11 will be valid on the new date.

The event was scheduled to feature Andy Brown challenging Ju Dizz for the SoCal Pro Championship and Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard making her SoCal Pro debut versus Heather Monroe.

SoCal pro held its first event on April 14, 2007, and has held an anniversary show every April since. The thirteenth-anniversary is scheduled to be the first time the promotion has held its anniversary event outside of San Diego’s North County area.

Here is SoCal Pro’s statement on the postponement: