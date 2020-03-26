SoCal Pro postpones 13th anniversary event

SoCal Pro has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their thirteenth-anniversary event that was scheduled for April 11 in San Diego has been postponed.
A new date has not been announced for the event. Pre-sale tickets purchased for April 11 will be valid on the new date.
The event was scheduled to feature Andy Brown challenging Ju Dizz for the SoCal Pro Championship and Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard making her SoCal Pro debut versus Heather Monroe.
SoCal pro held its first event on April 14, 2007, and has held an anniversary show every April since. The thirteenth-anniversary is scheduled to be the first time the promotion has held its anniversary event outside of San Diego’s North County area.
Here is SoCal Pro’s statement on the postponement:
SoCal Pro Wrestling is 100% committed to doing the right thing for our fans, talent and community. That commitment has been at the forefront of every step taken during the past weeks and days as more info has developed in regards to COVID-19.
Given the rapidly changing COVID-19 guidance, we’ve made the decision to postpone our 13-year anniversary show in San Diego on April 11th…In order to support the national efforts to combat the spread.
Because we support our community and have for almost 14 years, we want you to know that COVID-19 has not defeated us and this is only a postponement. SoCal Pro Wrestling has every intention of bringing you the exact same card, talent and show this summer from San Diego once we feel safe the efforts to combat the spread have helped flatten the curve.
That means tickets already purchased will stand and be transferred into tickets for the new show since this is a postponement not a cancellation.
We can’t wait to get back into the ring and see you all! Please check our website for more details as they become available.
