Rankings for March 2020

Rankings for the abbreviated March 2020 are in and Douglas James was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. B-Boy and Douglas James teaming to defeat 8 Bit Lit at the March 7 Ground Zero event was named Match of the Month. Click for full rankings.
Matches
- B-Boy & Douglas James over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) – Ground Zero – March 7 [1]
- Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) & Miranda Alize over Douglas James & DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) – Bar Wrestling – March 11 [2]
- Chuck Mercer over Danny Devine – MPW – March 6 [1]
- Willie Mack over Chris Bey – Bar Wrestling – March 11
- Ju Dizz over Matt Vandagriff – Ground Zero – March 7 [1]
Wrestlers
- Douglas James [2]
- B-Boy [1]
- Ray Rosas [1]
- DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) [1]
- Andy Brown
- Danny Divine
- Brendan Divine
- Matt Vandagriff
- Hunter Freeman
- Ju Dizz
- Adrian Quest
- Daniel Moon
- Super Beetle
- Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)
- Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera)
- Miranda Alize
- Miggy Rose
- Chuck Mercer
- Chris Bey
- Danny Limelight
- Dan Joseph
- 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli)
- True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)
- Willie Mack
- Jax Cannon
Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.
