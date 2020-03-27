Rankings for March 2020

Rankings for the abbreviated March 2020 are in and Douglas James was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. B-Boy and Douglas James teaming to defeat 8 Bit Lit at the March 7 Ground Zero event was named Match of the Month. Click for full rankings.

Matches

B-Boy & Douglas James over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) – Ground Zero – March 7 [1] Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) & Miranda Alize over Douglas James & DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) – Bar Wrestling – March 11 [2] Chuck Mercer over Danny Devine – MPW – March 6 [1] Willie Mack over Chris Bey – Bar Wrestling – March 11 Ju Dizz over Matt Vandagriff – Ground Zero – March 7 [1]

Wrestlers

Douglas James [2] B-Boy [1] Ray Rosas [1] DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) [1] Andy Brown Danny Divine Brendan Divine Matt Vandagriff Hunter Freeman Ju Dizz Adrian Quest Daniel Moon Super Beetle Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) Miranda Alize Miggy Rose Chuck Mercer Chris Bey Danny Limelight Dan Joseph 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) Willie Mack Jax Cannon

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.