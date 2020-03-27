Rankings for March 2020

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 03/27/2020

Rankings for the abbreviated March 2020 are in and Douglas James was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. B-Boy and Douglas James teaming to defeat 8 Bit Lit at the March 7 Ground Zero event was named Match of the Month. Click for full rankings.

Matches

  1. B-Boy & Douglas James over 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) – Ground Zero – March 7 [1]
  2. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) & Miranda Alize over Douglas James & DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) – Bar Wrestling – March 11 [2]
  3. Chuck Mercer over Danny Devine – MPW – March 6 [1]
  4. Willie Mack over Chris Bey – Bar Wrestling – March 11
  5. Ju Dizz over Matt Vandagriff – Ground Zero – March 7 [1]

Wrestlers

  1. Douglas James [2]
  2. B-Boy [1]
  3. Ray Rosas [1]
  4. DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) [1]
  5. Andy Brown
  6. Danny Divine
  7. Brendan Divine
  8. Matt Vandagriff
  9. Hunter Freeman
  10. Ju Dizz
  11. Adrian Quest
  12. Daniel Moon
  13. Super Beetle
  14. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)
  15. Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera)
  16. Miranda Alize
  17. Miggy Rose
  18. Chuck Mercer
  19. Chris Bey
  20. Danny Limelight
  21. Dan Joseph
  22. 8 Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli)
  23. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)
  24. Willie Mack
  25. Jax Cannon

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Rankings for March 2020"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.